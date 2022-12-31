PICTURES: Eastbourne’s Christmas Day Concert 2022

The concert was held at the Wish Tower Slopes between 10.30am-11.30am on Christmas Day (December 25).

Music was provided by the Eastbourne Silver Band and it was free to attend.

The concert is normally held at Eastbourne Bandstand but due to essential work being carried out, the concert moved to the Wish Tower Slopes next to the RNLI Museum. The West Rocks Beach Club on the lower promenade was open for refreshments.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture, said before the concert: “It really wouldn’t be Christmas Day in Eastbourne without the popular traditional Christmas Day Concert with music provided by the Eastbourne Silver Band. This is such a lovely long-standing tradition and it’s always good to see the community coming together at this special event.”

All photos and videos from Keith Marshall.

1. Eastbourne's Christmas Day Concert 2022 Eastbourne's Christmas Day Concert 2022 Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Eastbourne's Christmas Day Concert 2022 Eastbourne's Christmas Day Concert 2022 Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Eastbourne's Christmas Day Concert 2022 - Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Eastbourne's Christmas Day Concert 2022 - Photo: - Photo Sales