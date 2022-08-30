Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne International Seafront Market (Photo by Jon Rigby)

PICTURES: Eastbourne's final seafront market of 2022

Eastbourne’s seafront market was back this weekend with a range of goods for sale.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:49 pm

Eastbourne seafront is transformed into a bustling market place from the pier to the bandstand.

It features stalls with a range of goods and food from the UK and the continent such as cheeses, crepes, paella, jewellery, pottery and garden furniture.

Visit Eastbourne confirmed there are no more dates for the market this year.

