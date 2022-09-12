PICTURES: Eastbourne's Wyntercon 2022

Speaking before the event, a spokesperson said: “With cosplay competitions offering great prizes, free creative workshops, special guests, attractions, exhibitions, gaming spaces, a vast variety of stallholders and more, the weekend of Wyntercon promises to offer non-stop entertainment.

“Across Wyntercon there will be a wide range of free educational and creative workshops for all ages to enjoy.

"Just some of the highlights this year include free coding tutorials based around Python and Minecraft, as well as workshops run by Lawn of the Dead, making a giant castle, gaming scenery for Warhammer and other games.”

Wyntercon founder and trustree Andy Kybett said: “Wyntercon is the only UK comic con owned and run by a charity.

"Our collective mission is to champion equality and diversity in all forms, promote the protection and preservation of the environment and offer educational workshops providing life skills, communication techniques and creative arts for all.

"It is also the only comic con with 33 per cent retail, so whilst there are a great selection of stalls to purchase merchandise and more from, the event is jam-packed with fun, engaging activities and experiences for people to enjoy across the entire weekend.

"It doesn’t matter what world you come from, you are welcome in ours.”

