PICTURES: ‘Enough is enough’ protests in Hastings

‘Enough is enough’ protests have taken place today (October 1) across the country including Hastings, Eastbourne, and Brighton. Organisers say: “The cost of living crisis has gone too far. It’s time to say #enoughisenough. It’s time to take to the streets.”Jonathan Lee Simon Hester, Hastings and District Trades Union Council secretary chair, said before the rally: “On October 1, rail workers in the RMT and ASLEF and postal workers in the CWU will be continuing their industrial action. We have called for a supporting rally and march at 11am, directly after their picket lines at Hastings Station, Drury Lane and Braybrooke Road Delivery Offices. We call on the people of Hastings to support these workers in their fight to protect their pay and jobs by solidarity visits to their picket lines. And then join us at Hastings Station at 11am for the supporting rally and march.”