PICTURES: Fatboy Slim headlines Brighton festival

The event, the opening act of first night of the On The Beach festival, came 20 years after his historic Big Beach Boutique 2 performance in the city on July 13, 2002.

The 58-year-old DJ, real name Norman Cook, performed a variety of his biggest hits during the concert.

The Seagulls superfan, who lives in Hove, also came out wearing Brighton and Hove Albion’s home shirt for the 2022/23 season – the first time it had been revealed to the general public.

The On The Beach festival will see performances tonight from Storken with Sasha B, Dance System and LP Giobbi. DJ Carl Cox will headline Saturday, along with Nic Fanciulli, Chelina Manuhutu and Russell Small.

On The Beach 2022 is taking place from Thursday, July 21 to Sunday, July 24 on Brighton Beach. Tickets are now sold out for all four days of the festival.

