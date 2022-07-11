Pictures: Felpham Community College's prom night a 'fabulous' success

Students and staff from Felpham Community College came together for a night of ‘glitz, glamour, karaoke, awards and dancing’, on Friday, July 1.

By Connor Gormley
Monday, 11th July 2022, 11:46 am

Thanks to Covid-19, it was the school’s first proper prom in two years, and students made the most of the chance to strut their stuff.

Cheered on by friends, family and faculty, a spokesperson said students ‘arrived in style’ for the big night.

"All of the students looked amazing and the event was a fabulous way to finish year 11, after all their hard work with their exams. We are now looking forward to seeing them back for results day in August and welcoming them back to the Sixth Form in September.”

The balloon drop at the Felpham Community College Prom

See below for a variety of photos from the event.

Students came together for an evening of glitz and glamour
Year 11 students Ollie and Evie
Year 11 students Fred and Erin
This was the first Felpham Community College prom in two years
Students made sure to arrive in style
