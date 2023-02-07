Pictures: fire and rescue service tackles flat blaze in Eastbourne
Firefighters tackled a residential blaze in Eastbourne last night (February 6), new pictures show.
By Connor Gormley
3 minutes ago
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 7.26pm yesterday to reports of a kitchen fire in a home on Milfoil Drive, Eastbourne.
“We used breathing apparatus, hose reel and thermal imaging cameras.
“There are no reports of injuries and the fire was accidental.
“We are offering locals the opportunity to have a home safety visit. More information about these can be found at www.esfrs.org/hsv.”
Read more
Page 1 of 2