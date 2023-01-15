Pictures show the chaos caused by flooding on Shripney Road, in Bognor Regis, yesterday (January 15).

The floods, which have caused slow traffic and congestion along the road, come alongside a flood warning for the River Lavant near Chichester, which has led to disruption along roads just outside the city.

They also come just weeks after the closure of Lower Bognor Road and the partial closure of Pagham Road due to flood damage. Residents have complained that the disruption has led to increased travel time throughout the Bognor Regis area, with motorists taking to other roads in order to reach their destinations.

The roads were closed following weeks of torrential rain which led to rising water level and high groundwater levels throughout Chichester and Bognor Regis.

See the photos, taken by Eddie Mitchell, below.

