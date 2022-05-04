On Tuesday (May 3), flowers and messages were left by residents in tribute to Arthur outside his Peacehaven home.

Pictures: Flowers and messages left to Peacehaven 'hero' who died following a fatal collision with a Sussex Police Car

By Frankie Elliott
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 10:30 am
Updated Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 10:47 am

Flowers and messages were left on the A259 South Coast Road at Peacehaven to Arthur - who died in a road traffic collision around 11.10pm on Saturday (April 30) when an unmarked police car was involved in a collision with a 27-year-old man.

Dan Jessup took photos of some of the heartfelt tributes to Arthur.

Karl Hoelscher-Ermert, Arthur's brother, wrote on Facebook: "Right, I don’t really have the words but need to get this out there. I have the worst new to tell everyone. Last night at roughly mid night by brother Arthur Hoelscher-Ermert was run over and killed by police on south coast road Peacehaven."

Photo: Dan Jessup

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses and footage from the scene of the road collision

Photo: Dan Jessup

Karl Holscher-Ermert said on Facebook: "Rest easy up there my boy look after mum make sure you give her a big squeeze from me."

Photo: Dan Jessup

A GoFundMePage has been set up by Holly Horgan, a close friend of Arthur and Karl, to hep generate funds for the funeral.

Photo: Dan Jessup

