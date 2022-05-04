Flowers and messages were left on the A259 South Coast Road at Peacehaven to Arthur - who died in a road traffic collision around 11.10pm on Saturday (April 30) when an unmarked police car was involved in a collision with a 27-year-old man.
Dan Jessup took photos of some of the heartfelt tributes to Arthur.
1. Pictures: Flowers and messages left to Peacehaven 'hero' who died following a fatal collision with a Sussex Police Car
Karl Hoelscher-Ermert, Arthur's brother, wrote on Facebook: "Right, I don’t really have the words but need to get this out there. I have the worst new to tell everyone. Last night at roughly mid night by brother Arthur Hoelscher-Ermert was run over and killed by police on south coast road Peacehaven."
Photo: Dan Jessup
2. Pictures: Flowers and messages left to Peacehaven 'hero' who died following a fatal collision with a Sussex Police Car
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses and footage from the scene of the road collision
Photo: Dan Jessup
3. Pictures: Flowers and messages left to Peacehaven 'hero' who died following a fatal collision with a Sussex Police Car
Karl Holscher-Ermert said on Facebook: "Rest easy up there my boy look after mum make sure you give her a big squeeze from me."
Photo: Dan Jessup
4. Pictures: Flowers and messages left to Peacehaven 'hero' who died following a fatal collision with a Sussex Police Car
A GoFundMePage has been set up by Holly Horgan, a close friend of Arthur and Karl, to hep generate funds for the funeral.
Photo: Dan Jessup