PICTURES: Flowers gather at Eastbourne Town Hall for Queen Elizabeth II
Eastbourne residents have left flowers and messages outside the Town Hall to remember Queen Elizabeth II.
By India Wentworth
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 12:14 pm
Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Pat Rodohan said: “The councillors and officers of Eastbourne Borough Council are deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.
“A book of condolence will be opened at reception in the Town Hall. Here, the Union Flag is flying at half-mast and also at the bandstand.”
