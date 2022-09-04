PICTURES: Frock Up Friday festival returns to Hastings

This year’s festival featured a cabaret on Friday, September 2, and a fashion market and Grand Ball on Saturday, September 3, at Azur Marina Pavilion.

In addition to the main events at Azur, there are also other events taking place along the St Leonards seafront this weekend.

The event, which took place for the first time in September 2021, is inspired by a Facebook group founded by friends Bevali Francis and Susan Simms at the beginning of lockdown.

The group quickly attracted more than 14,000 members and became a support network, helping people get through lockdown by dressing up and feeling good.

