Pictures from West Sussex MG Owners Club's 32nd South Downs Run in September 2022
From Whiteways Lodge in Arundel Park to Western Lawns in Eastbourne, the West Sussex MG Owners Club’s South Downs Run took MG and Sprite owners from all over the south of England on a lovely picturesque route through the Sussex countryside nestled under the rolling hills.
By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 9:57 am
Updated
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 9:58 am
Juliet Nicholson, area secretary, said: “The annual South Downs Run attracts MGs from all over the south of England and we had approximately 200 cars on Sunday.” West Sussex MG Owners Club meets at 7.30pm on the second Monday of each month at The Franklands Arms in Washington.
