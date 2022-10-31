Pictures: Ghosts and ghoulies emerge for Bognor's Halloween parkrun
Ghosts, goblins, skeletons and ghoulies laced up their trainers to take part in Bognor’s Halloween Parkrun on Saturday (October 29).
The park run takes place at Hotham Park at 9am every Saturday and participants are usually decked out in Lycra, leggings and waterproof running coats. This weekend, though, runners swapped their usual garb for monster masks and creepy costumes, taking to the 5km route dressed as vampires, witches and werewolves.
Taking place all over the world, organisers describe Parkrun as a ‘a positive, welcoming and inclusive experience where there is no time limit and no one finishes last. Everyone is welcome to come along, whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.’
To find out more, visit www.parkrun.org and see all our best photos – snapped by Neil Cooper- below.