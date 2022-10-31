Pictures: Ghosts and ghoulies emerge for Bognor's Halloween parkrun

A Parkrun volunteer and runner pose in their costumes. Photo: Neil Cooper

The park run takes place at Hotham Park at 9am every Saturday and participants are usually decked out in Lycra, leggings and waterproof running coats. This weekend, though, runners swapped their usual garb for monster masks and creepy costumes, taking to the 5km route dressed as vampires, witches and werewolves.

Taking place all over the world, organisers describe Parkrun as a ‘a positive, welcoming and inclusive experience where there is no time limit and no one finishes last. Everyone is welcome to come along, whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.’

To find out more, visit www.parkrun.org and see all our best photos – snapped by Neil Cooper- below.

Even skeletons need a little cardio! Photo: Neil Cooper

Runners with Joker-inspired costumes take to the track. Photo: Neil Cooper

Zombies might be known for their shambling gait, but that didn't stop this one from lacing up his running shoes. Photo: Neil Cooper

Riding broomsticks takes a lot of stamina, as these witches will no doubt tell you! Photo: Neil Cooper

This witch decided to get her step count up. Photo: Neil Cooper

