PICTURES: Hailsham Christmas light switch-on
On November 26 people joined together in Hailsham to watch a light show in Vicarage Field and festive entertainment including carol singing. Mayor and Councillor Paul Holbrook, who pressed the button to officially switch on the lights, said, “Hailsham’s Christmas lights switch-on is one of the town’s biggest events I hope the tree and town centre lighting helps create a lovely atmosphere in Hailsham, giving festive cheer to both residents and visitors to the town.” Photos by Sy Martin.
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 9:06 am