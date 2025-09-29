Pictures: Hastings hosts Speaker's Day

Spectators got to see a colourful procession of mayors and attendants in full regalia as they made their way through the Old Town.

There are seven Cinque Ports towns, and each year, in rotation, the mayor of one of the five head ports and two 'ancient towns' is appointed as Speaker. The Speaker acts as the chair and principal representative of the Cinque Ports Confederation. The Mayor of Hastings, Councillor Becca Horn, took up the role of Speaker at a special meeting in May of this year.

Before the event, Becca said: "I'm delighted to be welcoming representatives from all the Cinque Ports towns and continuing the historic tradition of hosting the Confederation on Speaker's Day, an event dating back to 1992. I will be very proud to show Hastings to our distinguished visitors."

Councillor Horn led a procession of Cinque Ports mayors and town clerks, the Lord Warden of the Cinque Ports, Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, the High Sheriff and many other VIPs.

The procession started at 10:30am outside Muriel Matters House and marched to St Clement's Church in the Old Town. Section 5 Drummers were also part of the procession.

Following a church service, the dignitaries paraded back to Muriel Matters House before making their way to Stade Hall aboard Happy Harold for a formal lunch. Local side Hastings RX Morris danced on the Stade Open Space as the guests arrived.

The Confederation is a unique association of maritime towns and villages in East Sussex and Kent, dating back 1000 years. Hastings, Rye, and Winchelsea are key members.

The first Speaker's Day took place in 1992, during the Speakership of the then-mayor of Rye, John Ciccone. The aim is to showcase the host town and raise the Confederation's public profile.

The Confederation of Cinque Ports comprises the Ports of Dover, Hastings, Hythe, New Romney, Sandwich, and the Ancient Towns of Rye and Winchelsea. The Limbs are Deal, Faversham, Folkestone, Lydd, Margate, Ramsgate, and Tenterden.

