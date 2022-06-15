PICTURES: Hastings hosts UK’s largest ever Crazy Golf Championship

Nearly 250 players competed at the World Crazy Golf Championship in Hastings in the largest ever UK field for a Crazy Golf tournament.

Simon Tompkins, director of Hastings Adventure Golf, said: “What a competition, what a weekend! The event is growing year on year, we had sold out as early as March so we tweaked the format to accommodate the highest ever number of players.

"To welcome players from America, Hungry, Wales, the Azores and even two teams from New Zealand is amazing.

"Next year is our 20th anniversary competition, the planning has already started to make it our largest yet!”

Reigning champion Marc Chapman was defeated on Sunday (June 12) in a tense final round, losing to the new champion Adam Kelly who scooped the £1,250 top prize.

The team event on Friday was won by Bogey Boys, and Richard Maud won the Novice event on Saturday.

