PICTURES: Here are the RSPCA dogs in Sussex that are looking for a new home

Sussex is known for being a dog-loving region of the country.

From the gorgeous beaches to the fantastic forests, residents have a variety of places to take their pets on a walk.

Anyone interested in adopting or finding out more about one of the dogs below is urged to visit the RSPCA and RSPCA Brighton websites.

Each dog has individuals needs and the RSPCA has some requirements for residents hoping to adopt certain dogs.

All pictures courtesy of the RSPCA.

1. Rocco Rocco is a two-year-old male French bulldog at the Mount Noddy Animal Centre in Black Mill Lane near Chichester. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

2. Missy Missy is a one-year-old female Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed at the Mount Noddy Animal Centre in Black Mill Lane near Chichester. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

3. Hunter Hunter is a one-year-old male border collie crossbreed at Brighton Animal Centre in Braypool Lane. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales

4. Bonnie Bonnie is a six-year-old female mastiff crossbreed at Brighton Animal Centre in Braypool Lane. Photo: RSPCA Photo Sales