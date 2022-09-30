PICTURES: Here are the RSPCA dogs in Sussex that are looking for a new home
Here are the dogs in Sussex that are with the RSPCA and available for adoption.
By Jacob Panons
Friday, 30th September 2022, 10:16 am
Sussex is known for being a dog-loving region of the country.
From the gorgeous beaches to the fantastic forests, residents have a variety of places to take their pets on a walk.
Anyone interested in adopting or finding out more about one of the dogs below is urged to visit the RSPCA and RSPCA Brighton websites.
Each dog has individuals needs and the RSPCA has some requirements for residents hoping to adopt certain dogs.
All pictures courtesy of the RSPCA.
