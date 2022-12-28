Edit Account-Sign Out
Pictures: Here are the RSPCA dogs in Sussex that are looking for a new home

Here are the dogs in Sussex that are with the RSPCA and are available for adoption.

By Jacob Panons
20 minutes ago
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 12:43pm

Anyone interested in adopting or finding out more about any of the dogs below is urged to visit the RSPCA and RSPCA Brighton websites.

Each dog has individual needs and the RSPCA has requirements for residents hoping to adopt certain dogs. All pictures courtesy of the RSPCA.

1. Jiggy (Pomeranian) and Bhaji (terrier cross)

Jiggy and Bhaji are a nine-year-old male Pomeranian and terrier cross duo at Brighton Animal Centre in Braypool Lane.

Photo: RSPCA

2. Ralph

Ralph is a two-year-old male Cane Corso at Brighton Animal Centre in Braypool Lane.

Photo: RSPCA

3. Ruby

Ruby is an 18-month-old female French bulldog at Brighton Animal Centre in Braypool Lane.

Photo: RSPCA

4. Wilma

Wilma is a one/two-year-old female red fox Labrador at Brighton Animal Centre in Braypool Lane.

Photo: RSPCA

