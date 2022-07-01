PICTURES: Hope Powell leads East Sussex Women of the Year celebrations

Brighton and Hove Albion manager, and former England boss, Hope Powell CBE served as ‘lunch president’ for the event which is held every two years.

The women, coming from across the county, were nominated by their peers to highlight the important work they have performed in their field.

The keynote speaker was HH Judge Christine Laing, QC, the senior judge in Sussex, who spoke about her life and the challenges of being a female lawyer.

Also in attendance was Andrew Blackman, Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Jane King, High Sheriff, and Baroness Stedman-Scott, Minister for Work and Pensions and Minister for Women.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Although there are no awards, this lunch is held biennially to recognise the women’s achievements and their contribution to the county.

"This year we recognised those who selflessly did so much to help their communities during the pandemic, whether distributing food, delivering medicines, running courses through Zoom to keep people connected, or as part of the vaccination programme.

“Not only is the lunch a celebration, it is also an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for charitable causes connected to women and their dependants.

“This year it is supporting local organisations promoting physical activities for mental and physical well-being. The Chairman, Quenelda Avery, in her welcome, stressed the added importance of Tackling Loneliness Together, not least as it was Mental Health Awareness Week.

"A remark echoed by many others was that it was stimulating and very enjoyable meeting so many interesting people.”

1. Lunch 2 President of East Sussex Women of the Year, Hope Powell CBE. Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS Photo Sales

2. Lunch 3 Diane Heffelfinger, Vice President of American Express, Stephanie Stanabria, Women’s Interest Network American Express and Emme Hanman, Vice President of American Express. Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS Photo Sales

3. Lunch 4 Jacqueline Youldon founder of Running Space with guest speaker from Running Space Elizabeth Wilson. Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS Photo Sales

4. Lunch 5 Julia Roberts Director of Culture Shift with Lili Simmonson of Enthum Foundation. Photo: GRAHAM FRANKS Photo Sales