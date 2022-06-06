PICTURES: Horsham celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Horsham's Trafalgar Community choir

It was a once-in-a-lifetime Jubilee – and people across the Horsham district were determined to make the most of it.

By Sarah Page
Monday, 6th June 2022, 12:06 pm

There was fun for all and street parties galore.

Beacons were lit in towns and villages on Thursday evening, kicking off four days of celebrations.

Hundreds gathered in Horsham town centre on Friday for a public party and others gathered in smaller groups far and wide to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

1. Horsham Jubilee celebrations

Jacqui and Gordon Carver, of George Pinion Court, Horsham, enjoyed some fun at the Big Jubilee Lunch yesterday (Sunday)

Photo: Contributed

2. Jubilee celebrations in Storrington

Crowds turned out in force at the Storrington Jubilee Summer Festival: Photo: Brian Burns

Photo: Brian Burns

3. Storrington's Jubilee Summer Festival

There was patriotic fun with balloons at the Storrington Jubilee Summer Festival. Photo: Brian Burns

Photo: Brian Burns

4. Storrington's Jubilee Summer Festival

There was fun for all ages in Storrington. Photo: Brian Burns

Photo: Brian Burns

