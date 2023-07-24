Pictures: Hundreds gather in Bognor Regis park as country music acts go down a treat

Organised by the Rotary Club of Bognor Regis and the town council, Sunday’s event follows a precedent set last month, when a similar event played host to jazz musicians like Jack Boyd and the Blue Drags.

This time, headliners The Alabama Stills took over the bandstand, preceded by soloist Helena Mace. Both acts were well received by residents and visitors, who called for an encore after two and a half hours of country music. Despite adverse weather leading to the cancellation of several events in and around Bognor Regis on Saturday (July 22), the sun was shining throughout Sunday, and the event went off without a hitch.