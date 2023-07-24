NationalWorldTV
Headliners the Alabama Stills earned a standing ovation after two and a half hours of music.

Pictures: Hundreds gather in Bognor Regis park as country music acts go down a treat

Hundreds gathered in Bognor’s Hotham Park on Sunday (July 23) for an afternoon of live country music from some of the top acts in the south.
By Connor Gormley
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:03 BST

Organised by the Rotary Club of Bognor Regis and the town council, Sunday’s event follows a precedent set last month, when a similar event played host to jazz musicians like Jack Boyd and the Blue Drags.

This time, headliners The Alabama Stills took over the bandstand, preceded by soloist Helena Mace. Both acts were well received by residents and visitors, who called for an encore after two and a half hours of country music. Despite adverse weather leading to the cancellation of several events in and around Bognor Regis on Saturday (July 22), the sun was shining throughout Sunday, and the event went off without a hitch.

The Alabama Stills are well known throughout Sussex and Hampshire, and they’re no strangers to Hotham Park, having played to an enthusiastic audience of more than 500 people last year.

A third event is currently set for August 23, based on 60s Rock and Roll.

Headliners The Alabama Stills.

Headliners The Alabama Stills. Photo: Bognor Regis Rotary club

Country music in the park.

Country music in the park. Photo: Bognor Regis Rotary club

Soloist Helena Mace was also well received.

Soloist Helena Mace was also well received. Photo: contrib

Soloist Helena Mace entertains crowd

Soloist Helena Mace entertains crowd Photo: Bognor Regis Rotary club

