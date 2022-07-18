Pictures: music lovers soak up the sun in Bognor's Hotham Park

Organised by The Rotary Club of Bognor Regis with funding from the town council, it was hoped the event – one of several arranged by both groups this year – would encourage members of the public back into Hotham Park in the aftermath of Covid-19.

On that count, Sunday’s event absolutely succeeded. Rotary Club member David Wheeler said more than 400 people stopped by Hotham Park to enjoy live music supplied by soloist Emily Ann Johnston and, later in the day, country rock four piece The Alabama Stills.

"It was a big success,” he said. “People sat in the park under the trees, they bought ice cream, and obviously the weather was great for us. It was a great day on a sunny afternoon.”

This isn’t the only live music event expected to take place in Hotham Park. Plans are already in place for an afternoon of free rock and roll on August 14, featuring performances from acts like Sweeney Todd and Rockin’ Colin. Another event, featuring a performance from a community choir, has also been planned for the seafront band stand in September. More details are to be released over the coming months.

All photos by Neil Cooper.

1. 3B4A2815.jpg Country solo artist Emily Ann Johnston performs on the Hotham Park bandstand. Photo: Neil Cooper

2. Alabama Stills Country rock fourpiece Alabama Stills onstage. Photo: Neil Cooper

3. 3B4A2847.jpg The Alabama Stills are a country rock fourpiece playing classic and contemporary music Photo: Neil Cooper

4. Emily Ann Johnston Emily Ann Johnston is a country music soloist Photo: Neil Cooper