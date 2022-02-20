A fallen tree near Bevan Court at Hollington. Picture by Phil Scott SUS-220220-153316001

Pictures of the storm and storm damage in Hastings you may not have seen yet

Here are some more pictures of Storm Eunice and the aftermath it left in its wake with a number of trees down across Hastings and St Leonards.

By Andy Hemsley
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 3:56 pm

There are still Yellow wind warnings in place in the Hastings and Rother area today (Sunday) and Monday, meaning that public transport could be disrupted, trees, branches and roof tiles could fall and there could be danger of flying debris is exposed seaside areas.

1.

The storm at its height from the West Hill by Keith Leech SUS-220220-153356001

2.

Fallen tree in Collier Road on the West Hill by Steve Peak SUS-220220-153417001

3.

A huge tree branch narrowly missed the iwndow of Ore Community Centre. Pic by Kim Breeds. SUS-220220-153305001

4.

Another tree down in the Hollington area. Pic by Phil Scott SUS-220220-153429001

