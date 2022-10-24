Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Pictures: one-mile queue on A23 after reports of rolled over car near Pyecombe

A lane on the A23 was closed following reports of a car accident near Pyecombe this afternoon (Monday, October 24).

By Lawrence Smith
3 hours ago
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 4:40pm

Photographs of the scene showed a vehicle on its back with ambulances and police nearby.

AA Traffic News said one lane out of three was closed on the A23 southbound at the A281 London Road (Henfield Turn Off).

It also said there was queueing traffic for one mile. The map shows traffic is now back to normal.

Most Popular

Photographs of the A23 near Pyecombe show a vehicle on its back with ambulances and police nearby

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Sussex Police said a ‘minor injury collision’ was reported at 12.45pm.

Photographs of the A23 near Pyecombe show a vehicle on its back with ambulances and police nearby
A23Sussex Police