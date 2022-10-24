Pictures: one-mile queue on A23 after reports of rolled over car near Pyecombe
A lane on the A23 was closed following reports of a car accident near Pyecombe this afternoon (Monday, October 24).
Photographs of the scene showed a vehicle on its back with ambulances and police nearby.
AA Traffic News said one lane out of three was closed on the A23 southbound at the A281 London Road (Henfield Turn Off).
It also said there was queueing traffic for one mile. The map shows traffic is now back to normal.
Sussex Police said a ‘minor injury collision’ was reported at 12.45pm.