People made the most of the March sunshine on Brighton beach

PICTURES: People head to Brighton beach to make the most of the March sunshine

It has been a sunny spring day today (Thursday, March 24) and plenty of people have been making the most of the mild March weather.

By Nicola Caines
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 7:14 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th March 2022, 7:16 pm

Photographer Eddie Mitchell was in Brighton where people had found some time to head to the seafront to enjoy the sunshine.

Whether it was sitting on the shingle, grabbing an ice cream, skateboarding along the prom or even taking a dip in the sea, it really could have been mistaken for a busy day in the summer.

We hope you managed to enjoy some sunshine and if not, the good news is tomorrow (Friday) is set to be nice, too. The temperature is set to reach 17°C tomorrow (Friday) and 16°C on Saturday in Brighton and Hove.

Scroll down for a selection of photos taken today (Thursday, March 24).

1.

A perfect day to head to the prom in Brighton

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

2.

Anyone fancy a dip in the sea?

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

3.

It was definitely warm enough for an ice cream

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

4.

Making the most of the mild March weather on Brighton beach

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales
BrightonHove
Next Page
Page 1 of 4