Pictures: Petworth Primary School students celebrate the coronation in style

Students and staff at a Petworth primary school, celebrated the King’s Coronation in style last week.

Eager to celebrate the King’s coronation, students, staff and parents at Northchapel Primary School, in Petworth hosted an afternoon of fun and festivities on Thursday, May 4.

The day featured a coronation-themed tea party for which everyone was invited to dress up in red white and blue, and the whole school performed a piece written especially for the occasion.

Written by composer Nicki Sisman, the song, called Coronation Carol, was met with enthusiastic praise from parents and teachers – including school music coordinator Anneli James, who said: “I am so proud of the children, they sang their hearts out.”

1 . IMG_5270.JPG Coronation fun at Northchapel Primary School Photo: contrib

2 . IMG_5279.JPG Queen for a day at Northchapel Primary School's coronation celebrations Photo: contrib

3 . IMG_5277.JPG Lots of fun to be had at the coronation tea party Photo: contrib

4 . IMG_5275.JPG Staff, parents and students made sure to toast the king Photo: contrib