Little Bramley Horse Sanctuary. Zoe McQuade and Pat Evans with 15 year old 'Snuggles'

PICTURES: Polegate horse sanctuary continues to search for new home

A horse sanctuary in Polegate is once again appealing for help as their 26 horses are at risk of becoming homeless. Little Bramley Horse Sanctuary need to leave their site in Sayerland Lane but are yet to find a new home. Ideally Little Bramley would like to keep all their horses together but anybody that can help is urged to contact [email protected] Pictures from Jon Rigby.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 1:25 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd September 2021, 1:35 pm

Bramley Horse Sanctuary

Little Bramley Horse Sanctuary

Bramley Horse Sanctuary

Little Bramley Horse Sanctuary. Tim Howe with Shire Horse 'Hope' (11)

Bramley Horse Sanctuary

Little Bramley Horse Sanctuary

Bramley Horse Sanctuary

Little Bramley Horse Sanctuary. Zoe McQuade and Pat Evans

