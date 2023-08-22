Pictures: Return of Bognor's food festival goes down a treat
Taking place on the Place St Maur on Saturday August 18 and Sunday August 19, the day featured music from a range of south-coast based acts, including Honeytrap, Adam Turner and the Hattie Band, as well as food inspired by international cuisine.
Hungry guests could choose from churros, paella, loaded German style hot-dogs, hog roasts, burgers, homemade brownies, falafels, kebabs and more – many of which were provided by local businesses like Box Burgers and Cafe Punjab.
Just like last year’s event, this year’s was a hit with little ones and families as well as local music lovers – with children frolicking through the water features installed on the Place as part of a renovation project completed in 2022.
"I think it’s really good for the town; it’s another reason for people to come here,” one resident, who said she came down to listen to the music, said.
“It’s a beautiful day here, there are plenty of places to get drinks, and the food is great,” another added. “It’s been great. It’s lovely to have something that keeps the kids entertained during the summer holidays”.