With live music, good food, and plenty of sunshine, the second-ever TASTE! food festival went down a treat last weekend.

Some of the stalls were provided by local businesses - such as Cafe Punjab.

Taking place on the Place St Maur on Saturday August 18 and Sunday August 19, the day featured music from a range of south-coast based acts, including Honeytrap, Adam Turner and the Hattie Band, as well as food inspired by international cuisine.

Hungry guests could choose from churros, paella, loaded German style hot-dogs, hog roasts, burgers, homemade brownies, falafels, kebabs and more – many of which were provided by local businesses like Box Burgers and Cafe Punjab.

Just like last year’s event, this year’s was a hit with little ones and families as well as local music lovers – with children frolicking through the water features installed on the Place as part of a renovation project completed in 2022.

"I think it’s really good for the town; it’s another reason for people to come here,” one resident, who said she came down to listen to the music, said.