Pictures - Rishi Sunak visits Bexhill

Mr Sunak visited Conservative Party members on the roof of the De La Warr Pavilion, where he was welcomed by Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle constituency, and Sally-Ann Hart, MP for Hastings and Rye.

The leadership candidate also spent time talking to Stewart Drew, chief executive of the De La Warr, who praised Mr Sunak for the Culture Recovery Fund introduced when he was chancellor.

He said the fund had provided £1 million to the pavilion and ensured the survival of the arts centre.

Mr Sunak and Mr Merriman also visited the western part of the Bexhill and Battle constituency to meet local farmers and the leader of Wealden District Council.

Mr Sunak discussed his plans to control development across Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, stating that developers would not be able to apply for more permissions until they have built on the permission already granted.

Rother and Wealden District Council have 10,000 unbuilt homes where applications have been granted.

However, the two authorities are currently required to deliver a further 2,000 applications each year.

For developers who sit on land and do not build, Mr Sunak has pledged to charge a levy and allow local councils to compulsory purchase the land, at a discount, and build out themselves.

Mr Merriman said Mr Sunak would make ‘a great Prime Minister’.

He said: “It was great to welcome Rishi to the constituency for the day.

"He spoke with passion about the need to protect our residents from the inflationary and cost of living challenges and inspired us with his vision for the country after this has been tackled.

"I’ve known Rishi for seven years and it was good to see our members getting to know him too. He has the support of four of the five MPs in East Sussex.

"We think he’d make a great Prime Minister and deliver for our county. We hope our members will help make this happen.”

The victor of the Prime Ministerial contest will be known early in September.

1. Image (5).jpeg Mr Sunak visited Conservative Party members on the roof of the De La Warr Pavilion, where he was welcomed by Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle constituency, and Sally-Ann Hart, MP for Hastings and Rye. Photo: 3rd Photo Sales

