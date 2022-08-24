PICTURES: Royal Mail van collides with wall in Lewes
A man was treated for minor injuries after a Royal Mail van collided with a wall in Lewes this morning.
By Frankie Elliott
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 1:00 pm
Emergency services responded to reports of a van colliding with a wall on St John’s Terrace, near Offham Road in Lewes, at about 8.50am on Wednesday (August 24).Sussex Police said the driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and checks were made to ensure the area was safe.Dan Jessup was there and here are the photos.
