Pictures: runners rejoice as Sussex race celebrates 40th birthday

The races kicked off at 10am, with the half marathon, followed by a 10km at 10.20am, and the all-new Jennings Junior Jog – which focuses on racers aged from four to 11 – at 12.30 am.

The two adult races followed routes on closed roads through the lanes of Barns Green, Itchingfield, Dragons Green and the grounds of Christ’s Hospital School.

This year's event marks the 40th anniversary of the event, which is now one of the best-loved half-marathons in Sussex. To mark the occasion, a VIP reception was held on the green, with guests including those who have been involved with the race since its inception.

Each year, runners raise funds for a chosen charity, and this year’s nomination was St Catherine's Hospice, which gives patients facing life-shortening conditions a chance to live out their last weeks with dignity and comfort.

See all of our best photos of the race below.

Read more

1. Run Barns Green 1 Runners mark the 40th anniversary of Run Barns Green. Photo: contrib Photo Sales

2. Run Barns Green 2 Runners mark the 40th anniversary of Run Barns Green. Photo: contrib Photo Sales

3. Run Barns Green 3 Runners mark the 40th anniversary of Run Barns Green. Photo: contrib Photo Sales

4. Run Barns Green 4 Runners mark the 40th anniversary of Run Barns Green. Photo: contrib Photo Sales