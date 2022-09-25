Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Pictures: runners rejoice as Sussex race celebrates 40th birthday

Runners from all over Sussex took part in the Run Barns Green half marathon today (September 25).

By Connor Gormley
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 1:30 pm

The races kicked off at 10am, with the half marathon, followed by a 10km at 10.20am, and the all-new Jennings Junior Jog – which focuses on racers aged from four to 11 – at 12.30 am.

The two adult races followed routes on closed roads through the lanes of Barns Green, Itchingfield, Dragons Green and the grounds of Christ’s Hospital School.

This year's event marks the 40th anniversary of the event, which is now one of the best-loved half-marathons in Sussex. To mark the occasion, a VIP reception was held on the green, with guests including those who have been involved with the race since its inception.

Each year, runners raise funds for a chosen charity, and this year’s nomination was St Catherine's Hospice, which gives patients facing life-shortening conditions a chance to live out their last weeks with dignity and comfort.

See all of our best photos of the race below.

Read more

Hundreds take part in mass trespass to stop Centre Parcs development in Worth Forest

1. Run Barns Green 1

Runners mark the 40th anniversary of Run Barns Green.

Photo: contrib

Photo Sales

2. Run Barns Green 2

Runners mark the 40th anniversary of Run Barns Green.

Photo: contrib

Photo Sales

3. Run Barns Green 3

Runners mark the 40th anniversary of Run Barns Green.

Photo: contrib

Photo Sales

4. Run Barns Green 4

Runners mark the 40th anniversary of Run Barns Green.

Photo: contrib

Photo Sales
Sussex
Next Page
Page 1 of 4