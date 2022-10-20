PICTURES: Seaford road blocked after car crashes into parked vehicles
A man has been taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries after a car crashed into two parked vehicles in Seaford.
By Frankie Elliott
41 minutes ago
Updated
20th Oct 2022, 10:08am
Sussex Police were called to Raymond Close at 8:15pm on Wednesday, October 19, after a car had collided with two parked vehicles.
Police say the road was blocked temporarily while emergency services attended the scene and the vehicles involved were recovered.
An air ambulance was also called, but told to stand down just before it landed.
Dan Jessup was at the scene and here are the photos...
