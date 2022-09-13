PICTURES: Serious car crash in Hailsham closes road in both directions
A suspected serious car crash took place last night between Uckfield and Heathfield.
Pictures of the incident seem to suggest a collision between a car and a lorry has lead to the B2102 between the B2192 Heathfield/Ringmer turn-off and Possingworth Lane being closed while an investigation takes place.
It is believed something on a trailer of the lorry came off and landed on top of a car at around 8pm last night.
The AA say the road is still currently closed in both directions.
Sussex Police have been approached for a comment.
More to follow…