PICTURES: Serious car crash in Hailsham closes road in both directions

Pictures of the incident seem to suggest a collision between a car and a lorry has lead to the B2102 between the B2192 Heathfield/Ringmer turn-off and Possingworth Lane being closed while an investigation takes place.

It is believed something on a trailer of the lorry came off and landed on top of a car at around 8pm last night.

The AA say the road is still currently closed in both directions.

A suspected serious car crash took place last night between Uckfield and Heathfield.

Sussex Police have been approached for a comment.

More to follow…