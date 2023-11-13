Pictures show flooding near the Bognor Regis Bypass after heavy rain
The news comes as flood warnings remain in place for Bersted and other communities around the Aldingbourne Rife, as the river’s water levels continue to rise.
"Flooding is thought to still be affecting the Tesco car park on Shripney Road, and land and caravans at Riverside Caravan Centre and Rowan Park Caravan Park,” a government flood alert reads.
Water is expected to continue to affect fields near Shripney Road, the A259, as well as land and caravans at both the Riverside Caravan Park and the Rowan Park Caravan Park, but the weather is expected to stay mostly dry for the rest of today.
The same cannot be said of the rest of the week, however, with 10-20mm of rain expected tomorrow (November 14), and double that due on Thursday.
"With the rest of November forecast to remain unsettled, the Aldingbourne Rife might not return to normal until the end of November. Some roads will be affected by flood water, please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding, including Shripney Lane,” the official flood alert says.
The news comes as official bodies continue to organise their response to continued flooding in the area. Arun District Council has launched a Flood Safety Board following an urgent meeting held in November 8 and, late last week, the Environmental Agency dispatched two contingency pumps to Felpham seafront, hoping to build resilience in case the heavily-taxed drainage system suffers a failure or a power cut.
Alongside the Bognor Bypass area, floods have also been reported in other parts of Bersted, Flansham – where a solar power farm was flooded over the weekend – Pagham and Felpham.
Meanwhile, councillors and residents have been calling for action from central government, Southern Water and The Environment Agency. A Bersted resident told Sussex World last week that he’s forming a district-wide action group to co-ordinate a response across a range of parties, while councillors like Keir Greenway and Shaun Gunner have been active throughout the district, liaising with communities most affected by the floods, and calling for decisive action to be taken in order to prevent flooding in the future.