PICTURES: Star-studded concert for Ukraine in Eastbourne

Andrea McLean and Robin Cousins hosted a star-studded fundraising concert for UNICEF’s Ukraine Emergency Fund at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on March 28. The line-up included some faces from Strictly Come Dancing and West End stars as well as students from schools in Eastbourne.
