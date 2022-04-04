Star-studded concert for Ukraine in Eastbourne. (Photo from SRB Images) SUS-220404-114920001

PICTURES: Star-studded concert for Ukraine in Eastbourne

Andrea McLean and Robin Cousins hosted a star-studded fundraising concert for UNICEF’s Ukraine Emergency Fund at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on March 28. The line-up included some faces from Strictly Come Dancing and West End stars as well as students from schools in Eastbourne.

By India Wentworth
Monday, 4th April 2022, 12:17 pm

Andrea McLean and Robin Cousins hosted a star-studded fundraising concert for UNICEF’s Ukraine Emergency Fund at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on March 28. The line-up included some faces from Strictly Come Dancing and West End stars as well as students from schools in Eastbourne.

Full story here

1.

Star-studded concert for Ukraine in Eastbourne. (Photo from SRB Images) SUS-220404-114932001

Photo Sales

2.

Star-studded concert for Ukraine in Eastbourne. (Photo from SRB Images) SUS-220404-115028001

Photo Sales

3.

Star-studded concert for Ukraine in Eastbourne. (Photo from SRB Images) SUS-220404-115015001

Photo Sales

4.

Star-studded concert for Ukraine in Eastbourne. (Photo from SRB Images) SUS-220404-115131001

Photo Sales
UkraineUNICEFWest End
Next Page
Page 1 of 3