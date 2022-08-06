Pictures: Sun shines for Brighton Pride 2022

Generally considered the UK’s most popular Pride event, Brighton Pride regularly attracts thousands of revellers from all over the country – and this year was no different.

With soaring temperatures of around 22°C, visitors got to celebrate in the sun as the carnival of diversity made its way through the city centre.

Pride events have their roots in the beginning of the modern LGBTQ+ movement, in the late sixties and early seventies. In particular, they are tied to and commemorate the Stonewall riots of summer 1969, when a number of spontaneous protests took place within the gay community following a police raid on the Stonewall Inn in New York City.

Police mismanagement meant the protests eventually turned violent and the consequent international media coverage led to the foundation of a number of organisations dedicated to fighting for equal rights.

A year later, to mark the anniversary of the riots, the first ever gay pride marches took place in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco, establishing a tradition which continues to this day.

See all our best Pride photos below.

BRIGHTON PRIDE 2022 - TEAM UKRAINE