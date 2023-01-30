Seven women from Sussex have been named among the UK’s most inspirational and dynamic female entrepreneurs by the f:Entrepreneur ‘#ialso100’ campaign.

Allegra Chapman, co-creator of Watch This Sp_ce, Helen Vits, founder of Lovingly Local, Jenny Legg, founder of Training Legs First Aid, Lisa Baskott, founder of 2nd Line of Defence, Pam Gordon, franchise consultant at The Franchising Centre and franchisee of Rise.Life, Roxy van der Post, founder of Myosotis Film & Photography, and Susan Payton, founder of The Business of Stories, are being profiled alongside 100 female entrepreneurs from across the country, as part of the campaign to celebrate the multi-achievements of women running businesses in the UK today.

The f:Entrepreneur campaign was launched in 2017 to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners across the country, and help provide inspiration and role models to the wider small business community. Delivered by Small Business Britain – the leading champion of small businesses in the UK - the campaign offers a host of events, training, and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability, and confidence.

The f:Entrepreneur ‘#ialso100’ line-up particularly sets out to showcase trailblazing female founders who lead purpose-driven businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.

Jenny Legg – Training Legs First Aid: Training Legs First Aid delivers Physical and Mental Health First Aid. Founder Jenny's main passion and focus for 2023 is raising awareness around her Bra Off Defib On campaign. This campaign is about the importance of taking the bra off when using a Defibrillator.

Roxy van der Post – Myosotis Film & Photography: Myosotis Film & Photography is all about brand storytelling as a force for social and environmental change. Founder Roxy van der Post (she/her) empowers business leaders and community changemakers to harness the power of their story by encouraging them to collaborate on the production of their brand videos and lifestyle photographs.

Lisa Baskott – 2nd Line of Defence: 2nd Line of Defence is a front line security recruitment agency that prioritises people instead of premises. The aim is to bring front line security into the 21st century by providing safety, security and peace of mind to help vulnerable people reclaim their night; because Founder Lisa believes that a great night out should end as well as it began!

Allegra Chapman – Watch This Sp_ce: Allegra co-founded Watch This Sp_ce, a multi-award-winning diversity and inclusion consultancy with her business partner, Mo Kanjilal, in 2020 – right at the beginning of the first Covid-19 lockdown. As the world of work was forced to change, Watch This Sp_ce set out to help organisations to reimagine work completely to make it work better for everyone.