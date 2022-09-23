PICTURES: TK Maxx store in Worthing flooded following stormy weather
Worthing's TK Maxx store has been flooded after stormy weather hit the south coast today (September 23).
By Frankie Elliott
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 6:03 pm
The store, located in the Montague Quarter Shopping Centre, can be seen in photos to have its roof caved in from the rain water.
Clothing crates have been used by the shop to collect the water, as parts of the roof are seen on the floor, as well as large puddles of water.
The Met Office forecast heavy rain persisting in the south east throughout today and this evening.
TX Maxx have been approached for a comment.
More to follow…..
