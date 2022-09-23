Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

PICTURES: TK Maxx store in Worthing flooded following stormy weather

Worthing's TK Maxx store has been flooded after stormy weather hit the south coast today (September 23).

By Frankie Elliott
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 6:03 pm

The store, located in the Montague Quarter Shopping Centre, can be seen in photos to have its roof caved in from the rain water.

Clothing crates have been used by the shop to collect the water, as parts of the roof are seen on the floor, as well as large puddles of water.

The Met Office forecast heavy rain persisting in the south east throughout today and this evening.

TX Maxx have been approached for a comment.

More to follow…..

1. JPWG-23-09-2022-Worthing TX Max flooding-SSX (3).jpg

The store, located in the Montague Quarter Shopping Centre, can be seen in photos to have its roof caved in from rain water.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

2. JPWG-23-09-2022-Worthing TX Max flooding-SSX (1).jpg

Clothing crates have been used by the shop to collect the water, as parts of the roof are seen on the floor, as well as large puddles of water.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

3. JPWG-23-09-2022-Worthing TX Max flooding-SSX (2).jpg

Worthing's TK Maxx store has been flooded after stormy weather hit the south coast today

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales
TK MaxxMet Office
Home
Page 1 of 1