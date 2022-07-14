PICTURES: Travellers set up camp in Eastbourne park

Photos taken this morning (Thursday, July 14) show caravans in Princes Park that have appeared overnight.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Travellers forced entry to Princes Park last night.

“We visited the area this morning and there are approximately 50 unauthorised vehicles on the site.

“We are liaising with Sussex Police and the East Sussex Traveller Liaison Team and hope to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

“Further updates will be issued when available.”

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.

1. Princes Park travellers 14-7-22 (photo by Leslie Welch) - Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Travellers in Princes Park 14-7-22 (photo by Raymond Hughes) - Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Travellers in Princes Park 14-7-22 - Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Travellers in Princes Park 14-7-22 - Photo: - Photo Sales