PICTURES: ‘What Makes a House a Home’ competition in Eastbourne

A competition for children organised by a housing charity was held in Eastbourne at the weekend.

Ronald McDonald House Charities UK put together the colouring competition and Eastbourne Mayor Pat Rodohan presented prizes at the Gather space of the Beacon Shopping Centre on March 18.

Mum-of-two Megan Dougan, 27 and from Eastbourne, stayed at Ronald McDonald House Brighton in 2013 when her twins, Freya and Lucas Powell. Freya and Lucas were born at 25 weeks.

The trio stayed at the house for more than 100 nights. Megan said: “I couldn’t have got through that time without the Ronald McDonald House. It provided the only comfort and stability I had at that time. Everything was so uncertain and having a ‘home away from home’ to go to each night meant everything to me.”

Megan is taking part in the Brighton 10k on April 2 to raise vital money for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

The ‘What Makes a House a Home’ competition theme was chosen to illustrate free ‘home away from home’ accommodation provided by the charity at 14 Ronald McDonald houses across the UK.

The houses give parents and carers with a seriously ill child in hospital somewhere warm, comfortable, and safe to stay, just a stone’s throw away from the ward. They allow families to maintain a degree of normal life with en-suite bedrooms, outdoor and indoor areas for siblings to play and communal kitchens to prepare home cooked meals. Dedicated staff are available 24/7, to provide families with all the support they need while their child is in hospital.

Councillor Rodohan said: “I was honoured to lend my support to the charity’s colouring competition. Having a child in hospital is unimaginable and it’s clear just what a difference a stay in a Ronald McDonald House makes to people who find themselves in that awful situation.

“It was a pleasure to present the prizes to some very talented young artists and to help raise awareness of this fantastic cause, which has supported so many families in Eastbourne and the surrounding area over the years.”

Abigail Sainty, community fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, said: “It was such a wonderful event, which went down well with families out and about in the Beacon Shopping Centre. Our thanks go to the shopping centre, who’ve chosen us as their ‘Charity of the Year’ and to everyone else who supported, including Councillor Rodohan and Dave Padmore and his team from McDonald’s Eastbourne.”

McDonald’s provided refreshments and face painters on the day.

Abigail said: “The funds raised will help us to continue providing free ‘home away from home’ accommodation for families going through the worst of times. As we find ourselves in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, this support is appreciated by the families we look after more than ever before.”

All photos by Jamie Vajdulla Photography.

