Piers Morgan posted to Instagram from a Lewes pub after Prince Harry settlement
He captioned the image of him holding up a pint in the pub: “cheers haters!”
On Friday, February 9, The Duke of Sussex was awarded more “substantial” damages for the phone hacking case from last year, relating to claims of unlawful intrusion on 115 stories.
Prince Harry’s settlement with The Mirror Group on alleged phone hacking marks the end of a four-year-battle between the Prince and the publisher.
Piers was editor of The Mirror at the time when these illegal practices were found to have been "widespread".
According to the BBC, the barrister criticised Piers Morgan whom, he said, "as editor, knew perfectly well what was going on.”
Piers spent a large part of his childhood in Sussex and still owns a house in Newick, and often visits the pub when he returns.