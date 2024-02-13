Piers Morgan posted to Instagram from a Lewes pub after Prince Harry settlement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He captioned the image of him holding up a pint in the pub: “cheers haters!”

On Friday, February 9, The Duke of Sussex was awarded more “substantial” damages for the phone hacking case from last year, relating to claims of unlawful intrusion on 115 stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince Harry’s settlement with The Mirror Group on alleged phone hacking marks the end of a four-year-battle between the Prince and the publisher.

Piers Morgan

Piers was editor of The Mirror at the time when these illegal practices were found to have been "widespread".

According to the BBC, the barrister criticised Piers Morgan whom, he said, "as editor, knew perfectly well what was going on.”