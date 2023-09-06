BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Pink container appears in Eastbourne town centre – here’s what it’s all about

A pink container has appeared in Eastbourne town centre, here’s what it’s all about.
By Sam Pole
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 10:11 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The ‘It’s Nicer to Be Nice’ container is a ‘healing garden’ by artist Eve De Haan celebrating the Turner Prize 2023 coming to Eastbourne.

Eve's work has been featured in exhibitions, including The Museum of Neon in LA and The Saatchi Gallery in London. She has worked with the Tate Modern and collaborated with brands such as Monica Vinader, Nike and The British Fashion Council. She belongs to an international, all-female neon collective called “She Bends”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eve strives to leave a positive impression on her audience, and to encourage an expanse of thought and discussion around the subject of art.”

Eve said: “It’s an absolute honour to be able to show this artwork in a public space, which will be free and open Wednesday to Saturday from 11am to 4pm outside metro bank on the high street,

Related topics:Turner PrizeLondonTate ModernNike