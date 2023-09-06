Pink container appears in Eastbourne town centre – here’s what it’s all about
The ‘It’s Nicer to Be Nice’ container is a ‘healing garden’ by artist Eve De Haan celebrating the Turner Prize 2023 coming to Eastbourne.
Eve's work has been featured in exhibitions, including The Museum of Neon in LA and The Saatchi Gallery in London. She has worked with the Tate Modern and collaborated with brands such as Monica Vinader, Nike and The British Fashion Council. She belongs to an international, all-female neon collective called “She Bends”.
Eve strives to leave a positive impression on her audience, and to encourage an expanse of thought and discussion around the subject of art.”
Eve said: “It’s an absolute honour to be able to show this artwork in a public space, which will be free and open Wednesday to Saturday from 11am to 4pm outside metro bank on the high street,