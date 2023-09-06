A pink container has appeared in Eastbourne town centre, here’s what it’s all about.

The ‘It’s Nicer to Be Nice’ container is a ‘healing garden’ by artist Eve De Haan celebrating the Turner Prize 2023 coming to Eastbourne.

Eve's work has been featured in exhibitions, including The Museum of Neon in LA and The Saatchi Gallery in London. She has worked with the Tate Modern and collaborated with brands such as Monica Vinader, Nike and The British Fashion Council. She belongs to an international, all-female neon collective called “She Bends”.

Eve strives to leave a positive impression on her audience, and to encourage an expanse of thought and discussion around the subject of art.”