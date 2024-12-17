‘Pipedream’ becomes reality as new free sports facility opens in Lewes
The event took place on Saturday, December 14, at the new pitch, which can be found near Lewes FC’s dripping pan at the foot of the Mount.
The high quality community asset is open for anyone to use with no booking needed. Visit www.lewespetanqueclub.org.
Tom Davies, Chair of Lewes Pétanque Club, said: “It’s incredible to see this pipedream turn into reality. We were inspired by family holidays in France and wanted to bring the enjoyment of this simple, healthy and accessible pleasure back to Lewes. We’re delighted the people of Lewes can now enjoy a game whenever they want.”
The idea for the pitch came about in 2022 when Lewes resident Tom and a friend were discussing whether the game was called boule or pétanque. During the conversation they realised there were no places in Lewes to play it and decided to set up a club to raise funds to build one.
The Lewes Pétanque Club then approached Lewes District Council for support and together they identified a suitable location.
After three years the money for construction was secured through crowdfunding from residents, East Sussex County Council’s ‘Building Stronger Communities’ Fund, Lewes District Council and Lewes Town Council Community Infrastructure Levy funding, and match funding and support in kind from Lewes District Council.
Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Arts, Culture and Tourism and Leisure at Lewes District Council said: “We are committed to supporting diverse recreational opportunities for our residents and are delighted to have played a part in making the idea of Lewes’s first ever pétanque piste become a reality. This fantastic new facility is free-to-use and I encourage people to come along and enjoy a game – it a great addition to our town. Thank you to Lewes Pétanque Club and all those who donated through the crowdfunder.”
Dr Julie Barnett and Dr Allen Foundry Social Prescribing Leads, said: “Pétanque is a great way to get more active, more social and get outside.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.