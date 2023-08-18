There’s three nights of al fresco live music at Pizza Express on Brighton Marina this weekend as the restaurant hosts a Summer Sessions event.

The venue on The Waterfront at Brighton Marina will be welcoming a host of different acts this weekend, as the four-day celebration of music, continues until Sunday (August 20).

It’s part of a series of UK music showcase events by the popular pizza chain which has a long history of promoting live music, including its own award-winning jazz club which has hosted thousands musicians since its inception in 1976.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Summer Sessions at Liverpool, Manchester, London, Cardiff, which have also raised money for music therapy charity, Nordoff & Robbins, the final ‘session’ began yesterday (Thursday August 17) in Brighton.

Some great pizzas at Pizza Express Summer Sessions at Brighton Marina

Five acts performed to diners outside the restaurant and created a real buzz on the boardwalk in the August sunshine.

The performers included British R&B vocal harmony boy Mic Lowry, who have toured with Justin Bieber no less, talented young Dublin singer-songwriter and self-confessed ‘sad-song girl’ Alanna McSweeney, and emerging artist Ollie West, who entered a Pizza Express’ competition to perform and a chance of being awarded the opportunity to record an album.

They sang a selection of their own material and familiar cover versions (including tunes by Britney, Rhianna, ABBA and Ed Shearan) and there’s plenty more to come this evening and on Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Friday) the music starts again at 4:30pm with Elliot Porter, followed by performances by Matilda Cole, and Fraser Moyle.

Alanna McSweeney at Pizza Express, Brighton Marina

Saturday and Sunday both have the same starting time to around 7.30pm, with Luch Stefano, Beth Sarah and Alice Flower on Saturday and Sophie Griffiths, George Bone and Edison Miller on Sunday.

The music is free for diners to enjoy an Aperol Spritz or two and tuck in to classic pizzas like the Sloppy Giuseppe or American Hot, or some new additions to the evergreen menu, such as La Cubanna, a tasty little number which includes Cuban pulled pork and roasted peppers, topped with a sprinkle of tomato, red onion, fresh coriander and a wedge of lime.