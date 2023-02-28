Edit Account-Sign Out
Ofsted's outstanding West Sussex schools
Placement Day: These are the primary and secondary schools and colleges in West Sussex with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

Just in time for placement day, here is a list of the schools in West Sussex that have received the highest possible rating from the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills.

By Joss Roupell
4 minutes ago

Ofsted inspects schools every few years and rates them based on their findings, there are four possible ratings given they are: outstanding, good, requires improvement, and inadequate.

See our list below of the West Sussex primary and secondary schools that have received the best possible Ofsted rating.

1. Heron Way Primary School, Horsham

Heron Way Primary School, Horsham

Photo: Google

2. Maidenbower Infant School, Crawley

Maidenbower Infant School, Crawley

Photo: Google

3. Chalkhill Education Centre, Chalkhill Hospital

Chalkhill Education Centre, Chalkhill Hospital

Photo: Google

4. Chichester College, Chichester

Chichester College, Chichester

Photo: JOe Stack

