Placement Day: These are the primary and secondary schools and colleges in West Sussex with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating
Just in time for placement day, here is a list of the schools in West Sussex that have received the highest possible rating from the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills.
By Joss Roupell
4 minutes ago
Ofsted inspects schools every few years and rates them based on their findings, there are four possible ratings given they are: outstanding, good, requires improvement, and inadequate.
See our list below of the West Sussex primary and secondary schools that have received the best possible Ofsted rating.
