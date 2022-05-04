Plaistow Maypole village fete returns: In Pictures

The traditional village fete on Plaistow Village Green provided entertainment for all the family including fairground rides, pony rides, face painting, dog show and a full programme of entertainment and live music, as well as tractors and a fire engine.

Refreshments included a BBQ, beer tent, Pimms and Prosecco and cream teas and Ice cream was available all afternoon.

All the proceeds go directly to Plaistow Preschool, which is a registered charity supporting local families.

This year, Plaistow Preschool’s children danced around the Maypole at 12pm with new lead practitioner Nicola Holben who took over the running of the Preschool in September 2021 following the retirement of long standing teachers Carol Krol and Margaret Edwards.

Nicola said: “The children have shown amazing skills practising their dance. They have worked together to create an exciting performance for all to enjoy.”

