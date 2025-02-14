Plans to build a new home on garden land in Bexhill have been approved by Rother councillors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday (February 13), Rother District Council’s planning committee approved proposals to build a new dwelling in the garden of 8 Millfield Rise.

The applicant had been seeking outline permission for the development, meaning details of its design would require further planning consent at a later date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While recommended for approval, the scheme had been called-in by ward councillor Christine Bayliss in light of concerns that it would result in an “overdevelopment” of the site.

Indicative drawing of the proposed development in Millfield Rise as seen from Larkhill. Image credit: Michael D Hall Building Design Services

Speaking during the hearing, Cllr Bayliss said: “This is an unusual outline application for a single dwelling and this is what causes me some concern. We are not looking at the detailed plans, there are indicative drawings connected to the application which show a three-storey development on the site.

“If this outline application is granted and subsequently under reserved matters a three-storey building is erected, then I believe this will be a serious overdevelopment of that particular site and certainly will affect the amenity of neighbours and provide overlooking of … surrounding properties.”

Cllr Bayliss said she was also concerned about potential loss of light for neighbours and argued a full (rather than outline) planning application would be a more appropriate way to bring the scheme forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an outline scheme, which focused on the principle of development, many of the concerns raised by Cllr Bayliss could not be considered by the committee. These matters would need to be covered through a reserved matters application at a later date.

This view was stressed by Michael Hall, the applicant’s agent, who said: “This is an outline planning application with all matters reserved. What is sought is approval in principle for a plot housing a single dwelling; it is not for design detail.”

Rother planning officers had put forward a view that the scheme would not result in any harm to the area and so should be approved.

Neighbour Anne Hostler disputed this, saying: “We do understand that this is an outline proposal and there are many matters that can be taken forward to reserved matters, but the principle is this is basically always going to be, presumably, a three-storey construction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We stand by our objections on grounds of overdevelopment, overshadowing, overlooking and loss of privacy, which will affect a significant number of properties in both Millfield Rise and Larkhill.”

The committee unanimously decided to grant the outline planning permission.