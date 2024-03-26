A developer has put forward plans to convert a former Hastings restaurant into housing.

Plan to convert former Hastings restaurant into housing
In an application validated by Hastings Borough Council last week, a developer is proposing to convert 8 to 9 Harold Place — a unit most recently occupied by the restaurant Feast — into four self-contained apartments.
The developer intends to carry out the conversion using permitted development rights, so is seeking prior approval from the council rather than full planning permission.
The proposals involve some exterior works, with new windows and a door to be added to the unit’s lower ground floor. These works have previously been approved as part of a separate application, the application says.
Three of the apartments would have two bedrooms with the remaining apartment to have only a single bedroom. Each would be arranged over two floors.
For further information see application reference HS/PA/24/00202 on the Hastings Borough Council website.