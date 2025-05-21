Plan to convert Sussex holiday site into residential caravan park

Proposals are being outlined to convert a Sussex holiday camp site into a residential caravan park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The camp site – in the grounds of the now-closed Limeburners pub in Lordings Road, Billingshurst – has been acquired by a new owner.

He is now seeking permission from Horsham District Council to lift current restrictions which specify that each pitch can be used by no more than 28 consecutive nights by any one user. He wants to establish the site to station fully residential static caravans on the pitches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Design House Consulting, agents for the owner, say in a statement to the council: “A more detailed proposal will follow to show in full detail how the site will be transformed into a residential caravan park.”

The Limeburners pub in Billingshurst has been shut for some time

The Limeburners pub provided support facilities for the camping site for many years. But, say the agents: “This is no longer a viable proposition and the brewery closed the facility last year.”

The new landowner wants to provide 30 residential pitches on the site.