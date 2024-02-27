Proposals to replace a block of garages with housing have been approved by Eastbourne planners.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday (February 26), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee approved proposals to demolish a block of garages in Upperton Lane and build four houses in its place.

The three-bedroom houses would be laid out in a terrace, with each property to have its own private garden area and off-road parking space.

Before making their decision, the committee heard objections from residents of Pembroke House, an apartment building which sits in front of the garages. Part of the site includes land which had previously been used as amenity space for this building.

The garages in Upperton Lane, Eastbourne. Image via Google Maps.

Speaking on behalf of these objectors, Pembroke House resident Ray Windust said: “Pembroke House faces Upperton Road — a dual carriageway — with Hadley House and number four The Avenue on one side and the five-storey St Marks House on the other. These buildings and the busy road smother Pembroke.

“The only breathing space that we do have is the land to the rear that we have access to, which will be obliterated by this application.

“The documentation concedes that the proposal disregards NMDC [National Model Design Guide] guidelines to ensure adequate distance, privacy and decent living standards. Box bays and frosted glass won’t restore those.“We could have 20 new very close neighbours. Instead of a small green space there would be paved backyards where there were bushes full of birds and we would be trapped on all sides.”

Similar concerns were shared by ward councillor Kathy Ballad (Lib Dem), who described the proposals as a “gross overdevelopment”.

But these concerns were not shared by council planning officers, who had recommended the scheme be approved. Officers described the scheme as ‘an efficient use of land’ in a ‘sustainable location’.

Ultimately committee members found in favour of the proposals, albeit on a tight margin. The final result saw four votes in favour to three against with one abstention.